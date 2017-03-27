FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Chevron suspends production at Gorgon Train Two LNG project
#Market News
March 27, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 5 months ago

Chevron suspends production at Gorgon Train Two LNG project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - Chevron has temporarily suspended production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at its Gorgon Train Two production line in Australia, a company spokesman said in an email statement on Monday.

"Production at Gorgon Train 2 is being temporarily suspended for a planned turnaround to enhance the train's reliability in alignment with previously arranged strategies," he added, without saying when Chevron plans to restart the production line.

"The remainder of the plant production continues to be steady," he added. (Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

