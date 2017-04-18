RPT-Chevron says restarting output at Gorgon Train Two LNG project in Australia

(Repeats to extra subscribers)

SINGAPORE, April 18 (Reuters) - Chevron is restarting liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its Gorgon Train Two facility in Australia, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

"Restart activities are underway on Gorgon Train Two. We continue to produce LNG from Trains One and Three and load LNG cargoes," the spokeswoman said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

Chevron temporarily suspended production at its Train Two facility in late March. (Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Joseph Radford)