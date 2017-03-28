FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chevron starts production at Gorgon Train Three LNG project
March 28, 2017 / 3:49 AM / 5 months ago

Chevron starts production at Gorgon Train Three LNG project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 28 (Reuters) - Chevron has started production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the third of three production units at the Gorgon LNG project in Australia, the company said on Tuesday.

Chevron is the operator of the $54 billion project that has a total of three production trains with a combined capacity of 15.6 million tonnes per annum of production capacity.

First production of the supercooled fuel from Gorgon began in March last year. (Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Richard Pullin)

