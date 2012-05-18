El Paso applies for US LNG export license from Elba Island

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas producer and pipeline operator El Paso Corp has applied for a license to export liquefied natural gas from its existing Elba Island import terminal in Savannah, Georgia, according to a filing on the Department of Energy website on Friday.

El Paso, through its subsidiary Southern LNG, plans to export up to 0.5 billion cubic feet of gas from the terminal over 25 years, the filing said.

El Paso joins a lengthening list of companies awaiting government approval to export gas as domestic production rockets.