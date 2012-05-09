Europe re-exports record volume of LNG in April

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - European utilities re-exported a record number of liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes in April to profit from a sharp divergence in prices between Europe and markets in Asia and South America, data from shipping consultancy Waterborne showed.

Utilities in Europe can get LNG cheap from the Middle East and Africa because they have access to competing gas supplies via pipeline from Norway, Russia and offshore fields, and the region’s demand has slumped along with its economy.

By contrast LNG prices have soared in recent years along with demand and economic growth in Asia, as well as Japan’s shift away from atomic energy following the Fukushima disaster. Cargoes of spot LNG in Asia have been changing hands at nearly double European prices.

Waterborne estimated that a record 458,000 tonnes of re-exports were shipped from European terminals last month, triple the export total for March and the average of the previous three months.

The latest figure is part of a growing trend. In 2011 around one quarter of Atlantic Basin LNG production, or 15.3 million tonnes, sailed to the Asia-Pacific region, roughly double the figure for 2010, Waterborne’s independent LNG consultant Andy Flower said.

European utilities are re-exporting LNG to boost dismal trading profits in their home markets.

Spain and Belgium led the trend in April, sending seven cargoes in total.

Three cargoes were loaded from Belgium’s Zeebrugge port, two of which were shipped to European markets, Portugal and Spain.

Despite drawing cargoes from neighbouring markets, Spain also re-exported four shipments over the same period, shipping the gas to Taiwan, Japan, Argentina and Portugal.

France loaded its first ever re-export with a 30-day scheduled transit to Japan, Waterborne said.

The cargo was loaded from the Montoir port heading to Japan just a few days after the resolution of a week-long strike at GDF Suez’s LNG terminals in France.

The Montoir LNG terminal was expanded last year and upgraded with the capability to load re-export cargoes from the terminal’s storage tanks. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Jane Baird)