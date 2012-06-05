FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chubu Elec imports LNG from France, seen first for Japan
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 5, 2012 / 5:50 AM / in 5 years

Chubu Elec imports LNG from France, seen first for Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s third-biggest utility, Chubu Electric Power Co, said on Tuesday it accepted the delivery of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker from France for the first time on June 3.

The shipment is thought to be Japan’s first LNG import from France.

In the wake of the Fukushima nuclear crisis following last year’s earthquake and tsunami, the then-prime minister prodded Chubu to shut its sole Hamaoka nuclear plant indefinitely due to concerns it might also be hit by a big earthquake, prompting Chubu to boost purchases of fossil fuels. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.