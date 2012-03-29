FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hokkaido Elec sets first gas-fired unit launch in Dec, 2019
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 29, 2012 / 6:35 AM / in 6 years

Hokkaido Elec sets first gas-fired unit launch in Dec, 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric Power Co said on Thursday it would start commercial operations of its first gas-fired power generation unit, with capacity of up to 590 megawatts, in December 2019, clarifying the timing.

Previously, the company whose service area covers the country’s northernmost island of Hokkaido said it would start the unit’s operation in the business year starting in April 2019.

The company’s first power plant that uses gas from imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) as feedstock, to be built in the area of Ishikariwan Shinko port, will consist of three gas-fired units with total capacity of around 1,600 MW.

The company said it had decided to start operations of the No.2 unit in December, 2021 and the No.3 unit in 2028/29. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Sugita Katyal)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.