#Industry, Materials and Utilities
February 24, 2012 / 1:01 AM / in 6 years

Hokkaido Elec moves up gas-fired plant start-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric Power Co said it had moved forward a schedule for commercial operations of its first gas-fired power generation unit, with capacity of up to 590 megawatts, by more than nine months to the business year starting in April 2019.

The No.1 unit at a gas-fired unit, to be built in the area of Ishikariwan Shinko port, was originally due to start up after 2021.

The company’s first power plant that uses gas from imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) as feedstock, will be composed of three gas-fired units with total capacity of 1,600 MW.

The company said it decided to start operations of the No.2 unit in fiscal 2021/22 and the No.3 unit in 2028/29. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)

