(Adds comment, detail)
By Osamu Tsukimori and Mark Tay
TOKYO, June 28 Japan's anti-monopoly regulator
ruled on Wednesday that all new contracts for liquefied natural
gas (LNG) should not contain restrictions on reselling cargoes
of the fuel, adding momentum to a push to liberalise the LNG
market.
The decision, which was in line with growing market
practice, is likely to lead to more trading of LNG cargoes by
buyers in Japan, the world's biggest importer of the fuel, and
could see challenges to similar restrictions elsewhere in Asia.
Asian LNG buyers have long complained that having
destination clauses in LNG contracts unfairly restricts trading
of the fuel at times when it would make more economic sense for
buyers to on-sell supplies to other markets.
The ruling comes as new LNG projects have boosted supply and
many producers have already relented on the issue, offering
contracts without resale or destination restrictions.
"It is not unexpected ... this is very much consistent with
Japan's efforts to liberalise the gas market," said Neil
Beveridge, oil and gas analyst at AB Bernstein in Hong Kong.
"By removing the destination clauses, the idea is to
increase liquidity in the market which is going to be a key step
towards market liberalisation and development of a pricing hub,"
he said.
A spokesman for Jera, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric
and Chubu Electric that is the world's single
biggest LNG buyer, said that easing or scrapping destination
clauses was essential to boosting liquidity of LNG and
developing a healthy LNG market in Asia.
Japan is in a strong position to renegotiate supply terms
given it spent about $30 billion to import nearly 85 million
tonnes of LNG in the year to end-March, according to official
trade data, about a third of globally traded LNG.
"This is obviously a reflection of a market where buyers
have a lot of power over sellers at the moment given the
oversupply that we are seeing," Beveridge said.
The move is a reprise of the upheaval in Europe in the early
2000s when the European Union found certain gas market practices
anti-competitive.
Japan's Fair Trade Commission late last year ordered the
country's LNG buyers to provide details on contract requirements
that prevent them from reselling the liquefied fuel to third
parties.
"They had been talking about this for quite a while. A lot
of the sellers already loosened their restrictions. It will
probably impact the Qatari contracts especially in this
oversupply climate," a Singapore-based LNG trader said.
Producers in Qatar have several long-term LNG contracts up
for negotiation with Japan between now and 2021, while producers
in Malaysia will also be affected.
The Fair Trade Commission said it would keep monitoring the
LNG market and would take "strict actions" against any
violations of the country's Antimonopoly Act.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick;
Editing by Richard Pullin)