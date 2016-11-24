FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
Japan's JBIC to provide loan to Novatek-led Yamal LNG project
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 24, 2016 / 7:30 AM / in 9 months

Japan's JBIC to provide loan to Novatek-led Yamal LNG project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - State-run Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) is set to provide a 200 million euro ($211 million) loan to the Yamal liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Russia led by Novatek, JBIC's Chief Executive Officer Tadashi Maeda said on Thursday, with a contract to be signed in December.

The bank is also planning to set up an investment fund with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, with each contributing half of a total of about 100 billion yen ($886 million), Maeda said, speaking to a group of reporters on the sidelines of an energy conference in Tokyo. ($1 = 0.9493 euros) ($1 = 112.9200 yen)

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.