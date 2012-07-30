FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japan's June LNG imports by source; up 6.7 pct
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 30, 2012 / 2:00 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan's June LNG imports by source; up 6.7 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Following is a table of customs-cleared liquefied
natural gas imports for June released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Monday.
    Chubu Electric Power Co accepted the delivery of a LNG tanker from
France on June 3, in what is likely to be Japan's first LNG import from France.
 
    Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official
conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes.

   Country    June     Yr/Yr     June     June          YTD   Yr/Yr
      list     Tonnes      %  $/Tonne  $/mmBtu       Tonnes       %
  Malaysia  1,260,705    8.4     $966   $18.61   7,984,118      0.6
    Brunei    456,271    8.3     $934   $18.00   3,015,180     -1.7
 Indonesia    366,839  -48.4   $1,008   $19.42   3,419,817    -38.9
     Qatar  1,295,530   59.4     $963   $18.56   8,336,963     74.8
      Oman    316,134   23.9     $637   $12.27   2,075,574     26.1
       UAE    418,812  -22.2     $940   $18.11   2,641,198      2.4
     Yemen          -                    $0.00     232,250    255.6
    Norway          -                    $0.00     293,835      
   Belgium          -                    $0.00      59,512      
    France     63,395            $904   $17.41      63,395      
     Spain     53,176            $821   $15.82     103,745      
    Russia    778,300   49.8     $737   $14.21   4,315,778     26.5
       USA          -                    $0.00     146,652    -11.3
  Trinidad     55,605            $361    $6.96     166,436     57.4
      Peru     73,953  -37.7     $975   $18.78     640,548    156.2
    Brazil          -                    $0.00      50,458      
   Algeria     51,967  -11.3     $888   $17.11     164,986    181.5
     Egypt    169,921            $980   $18.89     671,012    128.6
   Nigeria    217,849   20.5     $922   $17.76   2,508,910    362.6
 Eq Guinea    192,429   62.7     $981   $18.91   1,285,952    629.2
 Australia    876,009  -30.7     $823   $15.85   6,441,495     -6.6
     TOTAL  6,646,895    6.7     $895   $17.24  44,617,814     18.8
 

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.