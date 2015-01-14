Japan LNG spot price falls to $11.60/mmBtu in Dec

TOKYO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot prices for Japanese buyers extended declines in December after two previous months of gain, Japan's trade ministry said on Wednesday, as well-stocked buyers in Asia remained mostly on the sidelines. Spot LNG contracted in December for delivery to Japan averaged $11.60 per million British thermal unit (mmBtu), down from $14.40 a month earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said. Cargoes arriving last month averaged $15.10 per mmBtu, compared with $14.30 in November. Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices LNG-AS for February fell to around $9.90 per mmBtu, down from around $10.10 the previous week. Japan, which takes about a third of the world's LNG imports, shipped in a record 87.73 million tonnes in the year through March. The average spot price is based on about 10 percent of the nation's purchases of the super-chilled fuel. Japan started releasing spot LNG prices in April to add transparency to the market amid concern about rising fuel costs in the wake of the shutdown of nuclear plants after the Fukushima crisis. The METI survey looks at samples of fixed prices for LNG sold to power companies and utilities among others, and excludes spot deals linked to benchmark prices such as the U.S. natural gas Henry Hub index. For the monthly price report from METI, click (here) The following table lists monthly prices for LNG in million British thermal units for spot cargoes contracted during the month and for those that arrived during the month. Month Contract price Arrival price Dec $11.60 $15.10 Nov $14.40 $14.30 Oct $15.30 $12.40 Sept $13.20 $11.30 Aug $11.40 $12.50 July $11.80 $13.80 June $13.80 $15.00 May $14.80 $16.30 April $16.00 $18.30 March $18.30 n/a (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)