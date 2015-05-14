FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's April LNG spot price falls to 2-month low
#Energy
May 14, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's April LNG spot price falls to 2-month low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - Average liquefied natural gas
(LNG) spot prices for buyers in Japan fell to a two-month low in
April, trade ministry data showed on Thursday, in another sign
of slack global demand.
    Spot LNG contracted in April for delivery to Japan averaged
$7.60 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), down from $8 a
month earlier, less than half the level a year ago, the Ministry
of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said.
    Spot cargoes booked earlier and arriving in April averaged
$7.90 per mmBtu, up from $7.60 in March.
    Asian benchmark spot LNG LNG-AS stood at $7.40 per mmBtu
last week,  little changed from a month ago, as demand from end
users remained subdued. 
    Tokyo started surveying spot LNG prices in March 2014 to add
transparency to the market amid concerns about rising fuel costs
in the wake of the shutdown of nuclear plants after the
Fukushima crisis. The average spot price is based on around 10
percent of the nation's purchases of the super-chilled fuel.
    The trade ministry survey looks at samples of fixed prices
for LNG sold to power companies and utilities among others, and
excludes spot deals linked to benchmark prices such as the U.S.
natural gas Henry Hub index.
    For the monthly price report from METI, click (here).
    The following table lists monthly prices for LNG per million
British thermal units for spot cargoes contracted during the
month and those that arrived during the month.
    
  Year   Month   Contract price   Arrival price
  2015   April            $7.60           $7.90
  2015     Mar            $8.00           $7.60
  2015     Feb            $7.60          $10.70
  2015     Jan           $10.20          $13.90
  2014     Dec           $11.60          $15.10
  2014     Nov           $14.40          $14.30
  2014     Oct           $15.30          $12.40
  2014    Sept           $13.20          $11.30
  2014     Aug           $11.40          $12.50
  2014    July           $11.80          $13.80
  2014    June           $13.80          $15.00
  2014     May           $14.80          $16.30
  2014   April           $16.00          $18.30
  2014   March           $18.30             n/a
 
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.