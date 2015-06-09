FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan skips LNG spot price data due to lack of trades
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 9, 2015 / 4:12 AM / 2 years ago

Japan skips LNG spot price data due to lack of trades

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Japan on Tuesday skipped
publishing monthly data on the average spot prices paid by
buyers in the country for liquefied natural gas (LNG) due to a
lack of trades in May, the latest sign of tepid global demand
for the fuel.
    The LNG market has been struggling with oversupply as
Australian projects ramp up output, ahead of more new
developments coming online in the United States over the next
year.
    Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)
publishes the price average only when there is a total of at
least two spot LNG trades from two companies. A ministry
official declined to say whether there had been any trades at
all in May.
    This marks the first time that no prices have been published
since Tokyo started surveying spot LNG prices in March 2014,
looking to add transparency to the market amid concerns about
rising fuel costs in the wake of the shutdown of nuclear plants
after the Fukushima crisis.
    Earlier METI data had shown that spot LNG contracted in
April for delivery to Japan averaged $7.60 per million British
thermal units (mmBtu), down from $8 the month before, less than
half the level a year ago. 
    Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices for July were
broadly stable late last week as lower production from some
export plants still left plenty of supply to meet weak global
demand. 
    The trade ministry survey looks at samples of fixed prices
for LNG sold to power companies and utilities among others, and
excludes spot deals linked to benchmark prices such as the U.S.
natural gas Henry Hub index.
    For the monthly price report from METI, click (here).
    The following table lists monthly prices for LNG per million
British thermal units for spot cargoes contracted during the
month and those that arrived during the month.
    
  Year   Month   Contract price   Arrival price
  2015     May              n/a             n/a
  2015   April            $7.60           $7.90
  2015     Mar            $8.00           $7.60
  2015     Feb            $7.60          $10.70
  2015     Jan           $10.20          $13.90
  2014     Dec           $11.60          $15.10
  2014     Nov           $14.40          $14.30
  2014     Oct           $15.30          $12.40
  2014    Sept           $13.20          $11.30
  2014     Aug           $11.40          $12.50
  2014    July           $11.80          $13.80
  2014    June           $13.80          $15.00
  2014     May           $14.80          $16.30
  2014   April           $16.00          $18.30
  2014   March           $18.30             n/a
 
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.