Japan's June average LNG spot price at $7.60/mmBtu
#Energy
July 9, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's June average LNG spot price at $7.60/mmBtu

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot
prices for buyers in Japan, the world's top consumer, averaged
$7.60 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) in June, the
same as in April, trade ministry data showed on Thursday.
    Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) did
not publish average LNG spot price for May due to a lack of
sufficient trades, the sign of tepid global demand for the fuel.
    
    That marked the first time that no prices have been
published since Tokyo started surveying spot LNG prices in March
2014, looking to add transparency to the market amid concerns
about rising fuel costs in the wake of the shutdown of nuclear
plants after the Fukushima crisis.
    Japan's average price for total LNG imports in May fell to
its lowest since September 2009, dragged down by declining oil
markets, offering relief to the countries' utilities which had
been burning record amounts of the fuel after the Fukushima
disaster. 
    Asian spot LNG prices for August delivery rose last week to
$7.55 per mmBtu, with a pick-up in activity driven by trading
houses and portfolio players manoeuvring volumes between the
competitively priced Atlantic and Pacific basins.
    
    The trade ministry survey looks at samples of fixed prices
for LNG sold to power companies and utilities among others, and
excludes spot deals linked to benchmark prices such as the U.S.
natural gas Henry Hub index. Prices are converted to a
delivered-ex ship (DES) basis.
    For the monthly price report from METI, click (here).
    The following table lists monthly prices for LNG per million
British thermal units for average spot cargoes contracted during
the month and those that arrived during the month.
    
  Year   Month   Contract price   Arrival price
  2015    June            $7.60           $7.60
  2015     May              n/a             n/a
  2015   April            $7.60           $7.90
  2015     Mar            $8.00           $7.60
  2015     Feb            $7.60          $10.70
  2015     Jan           $10.20          $13.90
  2014     Dec           $11.60          $15.10
  2014     Nov           $14.40          $14.30
  2014     Oct           $15.30          $12.40
  2014    Sept           $13.20          $11.30
  2014     Aug           $11.40          $12.50
  2014    July           $11.80          $13.80
  2014    June           $13.80          $15.00
  2014     May           $14.80          $16.30
  2014   April           $16.00          $18.30
  2014   March           $18.30             n/a
 
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
