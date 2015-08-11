FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan skips monthly spot LNG arrival price as cargoes dry up
August 11, 2015 / 9:38 AM / 2 years ago

Japan skips monthly spot LNG arrival price as cargoes dry up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Japan on Tuesday skipped
publishing a monthly average import price for liquefied natural
gas (LNG) for July, due to a lack of import cargoes arriving in
the country, another sign that global demand for the fuel is
faltering.
    It was only the second time that Japan's trade ministry has
failed to announce a level since it started publishing the spot
arrival prices in April last year. It means a maximum of one
spot cargo arrived in the country last month, based on the
ministry's rules for calculating the price.
    Asian spot prices for LNG LNG-AS, already about 60 percent
off a record last year, may fall further in the second half of
2015 as tepid demand comes up against a flood of supplies and
oil prices remain weak. 
    The average import price of LNG into Japan, the world's
biggest buyer of the fuel, fell to its lowest in nearly six
years in June, to just above the Asian spot price.
 
    With oil prices at less than half of last year's peak, Japan
- which buys most of its gas on contracts linked to oil and
takes about a third of global LNG shipments - has little
incentive to turn to spot cargoes, according to analysts and
traders.
    The ministry, however, was able to publish an average
contract price for July, which it said was set at $7.90 per
million British thermal units (mmBtu).
    Asian spot LNG prices for September delivery were up
slightly last week to $8.00/mmBtu from $7.95/mmBtu a week
earlier.
    The trade ministry surveys spot LNG cargoes bought by
Japanese utilities and other importers, while excluding
cargo-by-cargo deals linked to benchmark prices such as the U.S.
natural gas Henry Hub index. 
    It only publishes a price if there is a minimum of two
eligible cargoes reported by buyers. Prices are converted to a
delivery-ex ship basis.
    For the monthly price report from the Ministry of Economy,
Trade and Industry, click (bit.ly/1Mm47k1)
    The following table lists the monthly average prices in
mmBtu for contracted and arriving spot LNG cargoes.
    
  Year   Month   Contract price   Arrival price
  2015    July            $7.90             n/a
  2015    June            $7.60           $7.60
  2015     May              n/a             n/a
  2015   April            $7.60           $7.90
  2015     Mar            $8.00           $7.60
  2015     Feb            $7.60          $10.70
  2015     Jan           $10.20          $13.90
  2014     Dec           $11.60          $15.10
  2014     Nov           $14.40          $14.30
  2014     Oct           $15.30          $12.40
  2014    Sept           $13.20          $11.30
  2014     Aug           $11.40          $12.50
  2014    July           $11.80          $13.80
  2014    June           $13.80          $15.00
  2014     May           $14.80          $16.30
  2014   April           $16.00          $18.30
  2014   March           $18.30             n/a
 
 (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
