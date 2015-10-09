FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Sept average LNG spot price falls to $7.40/mmBtu
October 9, 2015

Japan Sept average LNG spot price falls to $7.40/mmBtu

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot
prices for buyers in Japan, the world's top consumer, averaged
$7.40 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) in September,
the lowest seen in data available since March last year, trade
ministry figures showed on Friday.
    The fall was in line with benchmark Asian spot prices, which
slid to $6.80 per mmBtu by late September from around $7.60 in
late August as fresh supply weighed on market sentiment.
 
    The trade ministry surveys spot LNG cargoes bought by
Japanese utilities and other importers, while excluding
cargo-by-cargo deals linked to benchmark prices such as the U.S.
natural gas Henry Hub index.
    It only publishes a price if there is a minimum of two
eligible cargoes reported by buyers. Prices are converted to a
delivery-ex ship basis.
    For the monthly price report from the Ministry of Economy,
    The following table lists the monthly average prices in
mmBtu for contracted and arriving spot LNG cargoes.
    
  Year   Month   Contract price   Arrival price
  2015    Sept            $7.40           $7.70
  2015     Aug            $8.10           $7.70
  2015    July            $7.90             n/a
  2015    June            $7.60           $7.60
  2015     May              n/a             n/a
  2015   April            $7.60           $7.90
  2015     Mar            $8.00           $7.60
  2015     Feb            $7.60          $10.70
  2015     Jan           $10.20          $13.90
  2014     Dec           $11.60          $15.10
  2014     Nov           $14.40          $14.30
  2014     Oct           $15.30          $12.40
  2014    Sept           $13.20          $11.30
  2014     Aug           $11.40          $12.50
  2014    July           $11.80          $13.80
  2014    June           $13.80          $15.00
  2014     May           $14.80          $16.30
  2014   April           $16.00          $18.30
  2014   March           $18.30             n/a
 
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sunil Nair)

