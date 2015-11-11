FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Oct average LNG spot price rises to $7.60/mmBtu
#Energy
November 11, 2015 / 4:02 AM / 2 years ago

Japan Oct average LNG spot price rises to $7.60/mmBtu

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot
prices for delivery in October to Japan, the world's biggest
buyer, rose from the lowest level since Japan's government
started publishing figures last year, official data released on
Wednesday showed.
    The average spot LNG price rose to $7.60 per million British
thermal units (mmBtu) last month from $7.40 per mmBtu in
September, the lowest since March last year, the trade ministry
said in a release.
    Prices remained well below those in early 2014 as a supply
glut has pushed prices steadily lower during the last year and a
half. 
    The fall was in line with benchmark Asian spot LNG prices
LNG-AS, which rose to $7.10 per mmBtu at the end of October
from $6.80 per mmBtu at the end of September. They were trading
last week at around $7.50 per mmBtu with few cargoes changing
hands. 
    The trade ministry surveys spot LNG cargoes bought by
Japanese utilities and other importers, while excluding
cargo-by-cargo deals linked to benchmark prices such as the U.S.
natural gas Henry Hub index.
    It only publishes a price if there is a minimum of two
eligible cargoes reported by buyers. Prices are converted to a
delivery-ex ship basis.
    For the monthly price report from the Ministry of Economy,
Trade and Industry, click (bit.ly/1Mm47k1)
    The following table lists the monthly average prices in
mmBtu for contracted and arriving spot LNG cargoes.
    
  Year   Month   Contract price   Arrival price
  2015     Oct            $7.60           $7.90
  2015    Sept            $7.40           $7.70
  2015     Aug            $8.10           $7.70
  2015    July            $7.90             n/a
  2015    June            $7.60           $7.60
  2015     May              n/a             n/a
  2015   April            $7.60           $7.90
  2015     Mar            $8.00           $7.60
  2015     Feb            $7.60          $10.70
  2015     Jan           $10.20          $13.90
  2014     Dec           $11.60          $15.10
  2014     Nov           $14.40          $14.30
  2014     Oct           $15.30          $12.40
  2014    Sept           $13.20          $11.30
  2014     Aug           $11.40          $12.50
  2014    July           $11.80          $13.80
  2014    June           $13.80          $15.00
  2014     May           $14.80          $16.30
  2014   April           $16.00          $18.30
  2014   March           $18.30             n/a
 
 (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
