Japan Nov average LNG spot arrival price at lowest since March 2014
#Energy
December 9, 2015 / 3:42 AM / 2 years ago

Japan Nov average LNG spot arrival price at lowest since March 2014

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The price of liquefied natural gas
(LNG) spot cargoes arriving in November in Japan, the world's
biggest buyer, fell to its lowest since the Japanese government
started publishing figures last year, official data released on
Wednesday showed.
    The average price for cargoes arriving last month fell to
$7.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), down from $7.90
per mmBtu in October and the lowest since March last year, the
trade ministry said in a release.
    A supply glut of LNG has pushed prices steadily lower during
the last year-and-a-half, with benchmark Asian spot LNG prices
LNG-AS last quoted at $7.20. 
    The average price for cargoes contracted during November
fell to $7.40 per mmBtu, down from $7.60 in October and matching
the level in September, which was the lowest since March last
year, according to the ministry's release.
    The ministry surveys spot LNG cargoes bought by Japanese
utilities and other importers, while excluding cargo-by-cargo
deals linked to benchmark prices such as the U.S. natural gas
Henry Hub index.
    It only publishes a price if there is a minimum of two
eligible cargoes reported by buyers. Prices are converted to a
delivery-ex ship basis.
    For the monthly price report from the Ministry of Economy,
Trade and Industry, click (bit.ly/1Mm47k1)
    The following table lists the monthly average prices in
mmBtu for contracted and arriving spot LNG cargoes.
    
  Year   Month   Contract price   Arrival price
  2015     Nov            $7.40           $7.50
  2015     Oct            $7.60           $7.90
  2015    Sept            $7.40           $7.70
  2015     Aug            $8.10           $7.70
  2015    July            $7.90             n/a
  2015    June            $7.60           $7.60
  2015     May              n/a             n/a
  2015   April            $7.60           $7.90
  2015     Mar            $8.00           $7.60
  2015     Feb            $7.60          $10.70
  2015     Jan           $10.20          $13.90
  2014     Dec           $11.60          $15.10
  2014     Nov           $14.40          $14.30
  2014     Oct           $15.30          $12.40
  2014    Sept           $13.20          $11.30
  2014     Aug           $11.40          $12.50
  2014    July           $11.80          $13.80
  2014    June           $13.80          $15.00
  2014     May           $14.80          $16.30
  2014   April           $16.00          $18.30
  2014   March           $18.30             n/a
 
 (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
