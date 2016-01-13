FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Dec average LNG spot arrival price steady at $7.50/mmBtu
#Energy
January 13, 2016 / 3:28 AM / 2 years ago

Japan Dec average LNG spot arrival price steady at $7.50/mmBtu

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The price of liquefied natural gas
(LNG) spot cargoes arriving in December in Japan, the world's
biggest buyer, stood steady at its lowest since the trade
ministry started publishing figures nearly two years ago,
official data released on Wednesday showed.
    The average price for cargoes arriving last month was $7.50
per million British thermal units (mmBtu), unchanged from the
previous month and marking the lowest in data going back to
March 2014, the trade ministry said.
    Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices fell further last
week amid a global supply glut, extending 2015's trend, despite
pockets of fresh demand from China and Argentina, with benchmark
Asian spot LNG prices LNG-AS last quoted at $6.50.
 
     The average price for cargoes contracted during December
was $7.40 per mmBtu, unchanged from the previous month and
matching the level in September 2015, which was the lowest in
the ministry's data.
    The ministry surveys spot LNG cargoes bought by Japanese
utilities and other importers, while excluding cargo-by-cargo
deals linked to benchmark prices such as the U.S. natural gas
Henry Hub index.
    It only publishes a price if there is a minimum of two
eligible cargoes reported by buyers. Prices are converted to a
delivery-ex ship basis.
    For the monthly price report from the Ministry of Economy,
Trade and Industry, click (bit.ly/1Mm47k1)
    The following table lists the monthly average prices in
mmBtu for contracted and arriving spot LNG cargoes.
    
  Year   Month   Contract price   Arrival price
  2015     Dec            $7.40           $7.50
  2015     Nov            $7.40           $7.50
  2015     Oct            $7.60           $7.90
  2015    Sept            $7.40           $7.70
  2015     Aug            $8.10           $7.70
  2015    July            $7.90             n/a
  2015    June            $7.60           $7.60
  2015     May              n/a             n/a
  2015   April            $7.60           $7.90
  2015     Mar            $8.00           $7.60
  2015     Feb            $7.60          $10.70
  2015     Jan           $10.20          $13.90
  2014     Dec           $11.60          $15.10
  2014     Nov           $14.40          $14.30
  2014     Oct           $15.30          $12.40
  2014    Sept           $13.20          $11.30
  2014     Aug           $11.40          $12.50
  2014    July           $11.80          $13.80
  2014    June           $13.80          $15.00
  2014     May           $14.80          $16.30
  2014   April           $16.00          $18.30
  2014   March           $18.30             n/a
 
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
