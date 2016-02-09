FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Jan average LNG spot price falls to $7.10/mmBtu
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 9, 2016 / 3:42 AM / 2 years ago

Japan Jan average LNG spot price falls to $7.10/mmBtu

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot
prices for delivery in January to Japan, the world's biggest
buyer, fell to its lowest since the trade ministry started
publishing figures about two years ago, official data showed on
Tuesday.
    The average price for cargoes contracted during the month
was $7.10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), down 30
cents from the previous month and marking the lowest in data
going back to March 2014, the trade ministry said.
    The average price for cargoes arriving in Japan during
January edged up to a three-month high of $7.90 per mmBtu, up 40
cents from the previous month.
    Asian LNG prices sank to below $5 per mmBtu late last month
as Japan struggled with surplus stock and Chevron's new Gorgon
project neared start-up, which will feed into an already
oversupplied market. 
    The ministry surveys spot LNG cargoes bought by Japanese
utilities and other importers, while excluding cargo-by-cargo
deals linked to benchmark prices such as the U.S. natural gas
Henry Hub index.
    It only publishes a price if there is a minimum of two
eligible cargoes reported by buyers. Prices are converted to a
delivery-ex ship basis.
    The following table lists the monthly average prices in
mmBtu for contracted and arriving spot LNG cargoes.
    
  Year   Month   Contract price   Arrival price
  2016     Jan            $7.10           $7.90
  2015     Dec            $7.40           $7.50
  2015     Nov            $7.40           $7.50
  2015     Oct            $7.60           $7.90
  2015    Sept            $7.40           $7.70
  2015     Aug            $8.10           $7.70
  2015    July            $7.90             n/a
  2015    June            $7.60           $7.60
  2015     May              n/a             n/a
  2015   April            $7.60           $7.90
  2015     Mar            $8.00           $7.60
  2015     Feb            $7.60          $10.70
  2015     Jan           $10.20          $13.90
  2014     Dec           $11.60          $15.10
  2014     Nov           $14.40          $14.30
  2014     Oct           $15.30          $12.40
  2014    Sept           $13.20          $11.30
  2014     Aug           $11.40          $12.50
  2014    July           $11.80          $13.80
  2014    June           $13.80          $15.00
  2014     May           $14.80          $16.30
  2014   April           $16.00          $18.30
  2014   March           $18.30             n/a
 
    
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.