UPDATE 1-Japan April spot LNG import prices fall to lowest in more than 2 yrs
#Energy
May 13, 2016 / 4:01 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Japan April spot LNG import prices fall to lowest in more than 2 yrs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds detail, table)
    TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Prices of imported liquefied
natural gas (LNG) spot cargoes in April fell to their lowest
since Japan's trade ministry started publishing figures more
than two years ago, official data showed on Friday.
    The average price of arriving LNG cargoes to the world's
biggest importer fell by $1 from a month earlier to $5.80 per
million British thermal units (mmBtu) in April, according to the
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). 
    The average price for cargoes contracted during the month
fell to $4.20 per mmBtu.
    The arrival price was nearly $1.30 higher than spot Asian
LNG prices LNG-AS last quoted at $4.55, which are near their
lowest in at least six years. 
    Demand in Asia remains low, while supplies from the U.S. and
Australia are flooding global markets.
    METI surveys spot LNG cargoes bought by Japanese utilities
and other importers, while excluding cargo-by-cargo deals linked
to benchmarks such as the U.S. natural gas Henry Hub index.
    It only publishes a price if there is a minimum of two
eligible cargoes reported by buyers.
    Prices are converted to delivery on an ex-ship basis.
    The following table lists the monthly average prices in
mmBtu for contracted and arriving spot LNG cargoes.
        
  Year   Month   Contract price   Arrival price
  2016     Apr            $4.20           $5.80
  2016     Mar              n/a           $6.80
  2016     Feb            $6.50           $6.90
  2016     Jan            $7.10           $7.90
  2015     Dec            $7.40           $7.50
  2015     Nov            $7.40           $7.50
  2015     Oct            $7.60           $7.90
  2015    Sept            $7.40           $7.70
  2015     Aug            $8.10           $7.70
  2015    July            $7.90             n/a
  2015    June            $7.60           $7.60
  2015     May              n/a             n/a
  2015   April            $7.60           $7.90
  2015     Mar            $8.00           $7.60
  2015     Feb            $7.60          $10.70
  2015     Jan           $10.20          $13.90
  2014     Dec           $11.60          $15.10
  2014     Nov           $14.40          $14.30
  2014     Oct           $15.30          $12.40
  2014    Sept           $13.20          $11.30
  2014     Aug           $11.40          $12.50
  2014    July           $11.80          $13.80
  2014    June           $13.80          $15.00
  2014     May           $14.80          $16.30
  2014   April           $16.00          $18.30
  2014   March           $18.30             n/a
 

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam and Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
