UPDATE 1-Japan April spot LNG import prices fall to lowest in more than 2 yrs

(Adds detail, table) TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Prices of imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot cargoes in April fell to their lowest since Japan's trade ministry started publishing figures more than two years ago, official data showed on Friday. The average price of arriving LNG cargoes to the world's biggest importer fell by $1 from a month earlier to $5.80 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) in April, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). The average price for cargoes contracted during the month fell to $4.20 per mmBtu. The arrival price was nearly $1.30 higher than spot Asian LNG prices LNG-AS last quoted at $4.55, which are near their lowest in at least six years. Demand in Asia remains low, while supplies from the U.S. and Australia are flooding global markets. METI surveys spot LNG cargoes bought by Japanese utilities and other importers, while excluding cargo-by-cargo deals linked to benchmarks such as the U.S. natural gas Henry Hub index. It only publishes a price if there is a minimum of two eligible cargoes reported by buyers. Prices are converted to delivery on an ex-ship basis. The following table lists the monthly average prices in mmBtu for contracted and arriving spot LNG cargoes. Year Month Contract price Arrival price 2016 Apr $4.20 $5.80 2016 Mar n/a $6.80 2016 Feb $6.50 $6.90 2016 Jan $7.10 $7.90 2015 Dec $7.40 $7.50 2015 Nov $7.40 $7.50 2015 Oct $7.60 $7.90 2015 Sept $7.40 $7.70 2015 Aug $8.10 $7.70 2015 July $7.90 n/a 2015 June $7.60 $7.60 2015 May n/a n/a 2015 April $7.60 $7.90 2015 Mar $8.00 $7.60 2015 Feb $7.60 $10.70 2015 Jan $10.20 $13.90 2014 Dec $11.60 $15.10 2014 Nov $14.40 $14.30 2014 Oct $15.30 $12.40 2014 Sept $13.20 $11.30 2014 Aug $11.40 $12.50 2014 July $11.80 $13.80 2014 June $13.80 $15.00 2014 May $14.80 $16.30 2014 April $16.00 $18.30 2014 March $18.30 n/a (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Biju Dwarakanath)