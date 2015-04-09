FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan March LNG spot price rises slightly to $8/mmBtu
#Energy
April 9, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

Japan March LNG spot price rises slightly to $8/mmBtu

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Average liquefied natural gas
(LNG) spot prices for buyers in Japan rose for the first time in
five months in March, but were down 56 percent year-on-year,
trade ministry data showed on Thursday, in another sign of slack
global demand.
    Spot LNG contracted in March for delivery to Japan averaged
$8.00 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), up from $7.60 a
month earlier, but down from $18.30 the year before, the
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said.
    Spot cargoes booked earlier and arriving last month averaged
$7.60 per mmBtu, down from $10.70 in February.
    Asian benchmark spot LNG for May delivery stood at $7.45 per
mmBtu, down slightly from a month ago, as gas consumption stayed
slack during the typically low-demand period. 
    Incremental demand from Taiwan, India, China and Japan
struggled to put a dent in ample supply availability coming from
Indonesian and Australian production plants, among others.
    Tokyo started surveying spot LNG prices in March 2014 to add
transparency to the market amid concerns about rising fuel costs
in the wake of the shutdown of nuclear plants after the
Fukushima crisis. The average spot price is based on around 10
percent of the nation's purchases of the super-chilled fuel.
    The trade ministry survey looks at samples of fixed prices
for LNG sold to power companies and utilities among others, and
excludes spot deals linked to benchmark prices such as the U.S.
natural gas Henry Hub index.
    For the monthly price report from METI, click (here).
    The following table lists monthly prices for LNG in million
British thermal units for spot cargoes contracted during the
month and for those that arrived during the month.
    
  Year   Month   Contract price   Arrival price
  2015     Mar            $8.00           $7.60
  2015     Feb            $7.60          $10.70
  2015     Jan           $10.20          $13.90
  2014     Dec           $11.60          $15.10
  2014     Nov           $14.40          $14.30
  2014     Oct           $15.30          $12.40
  2014    Sept           $13.20          $11.30
  2014     Aug           $11.40          $12.50
  2014    July           $11.80          $13.80
  2014    June           $13.80          $15.00
  2014     May           $14.80          $16.30
  2014   April           $16.00          $18.30
  2014   March           $18.30             n/a
 
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
