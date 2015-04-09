Japan March LNG spot price rises slightly to $8/mmBtu

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Average liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot prices for buyers in Japan rose for the first time in five months in March, but were down 56 percent year-on-year, trade ministry data showed on Thursday, in another sign of slack global demand. Spot LNG contracted in March for delivery to Japan averaged $8.00 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), up from $7.60 a month earlier, but down from $18.30 the year before, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said. Spot cargoes booked earlier and arriving last month averaged $7.60 per mmBtu, down from $10.70 in February. Asian benchmark spot LNG for May delivery stood at $7.45 per mmBtu, down slightly from a month ago, as gas consumption stayed slack during the typically low-demand period. Incremental demand from Taiwan, India, China and Japan struggled to put a dent in ample supply availability coming from Indonesian and Australian production plants, among others. Tokyo started surveying spot LNG prices in March 2014 to add transparency to the market amid concerns about rising fuel costs in the wake of the shutdown of nuclear plants after the Fukushima crisis. The average spot price is based on around 10 percent of the nation's purchases of the super-chilled fuel. The trade ministry survey looks at samples of fixed prices for LNG sold to power companies and utilities among others, and excludes spot deals linked to benchmark prices such as the U.S. natural gas Henry Hub index. For the monthly price report from METI, click (here). The following table lists monthly prices for LNG in million British thermal units for spot cargoes contracted during the month and for those that arrived during the month. Year Month Contract price Arrival price 2015 Mar $8.00 $7.60 2015 Feb $7.60 $10.70 2015 Jan $10.20 $13.90 2014 Dec $11.60 $15.10 2014 Nov $14.40 $14.30 2014 Oct $15.30 $12.40 2014 Sept $13.20 $11.30 2014 Aug $11.40 $12.50 2014 July $11.80 $13.80 2014 June $13.80 $15.00 2014 May $14.80 $16.30 2014 April $16.00 $18.30 2014 March $18.30 n/a (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)