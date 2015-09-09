FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Aug average LNG spot price rises to $8.10/mmBtu
#Energy
September 9, 2015 / 3:27 AM / 2 years ago

Japan Aug average LNG spot price rises to $8.10/mmBtu

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot
prices for buyers in Japan, the world's top consumer, averaged
$8.10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) in August, up 20
cents from the previous month, trade ministry data showed on
Wednesday.
    The rise was largely in line with Asian spot prices, which
were mostly higher last month than they were in July.
    Japan's average LNG import price increased in July for the
first time in eight months, with a rise in oil prices earlier
this year starting to impact prices for the fuel, Japan's trade
data showed last month. 
    The price of Asian spot cargoes was around $7.50 per mmBtu
on Friday, down 50 cents from a month ago, underscoring how
markets have shifted into an era of oversupply. 
    The trade ministry surveys spot LNG cargoes bought by
Japanese utilities and other importers, while excluding
cargo-by-cargo deals linked to benchmark prices such as the U.S.
natural gas Henry Hub index. 
    It only publishes a price if there is a minimum of two
eligible cargoes reported by buyers. Prices are converted to a
delivery-ex ship basis.
    For the monthly price report from the Ministry of Economy,
Trade and Industry, click (bit.ly/1Mm47k1)
    The following table lists the monthly average prices in
mmBtu for contracted and arriving spot LNG cargoes.
    
  Year   Month   Contract price   Arrival price
  2015     Aug            $8.10           $7.70
  2015    July            $7.90             n/a
  2015    June            $7.60           $7.60
  2015     May              n/a             n/a
  2015   April            $7.60           $7.90
  2015     Mar            $8.00           $7.60
  2015     Feb            $7.60          $10.70
  2015     Jan           $10.20          $13.90
  2014     Dec           $11.60          $15.10
  2014     Nov           $14.40          $14.30
  2014     Oct           $15.30          $12.40
  2014    Sept           $13.20          $11.30
  2014     Aug           $11.40          $12.50
  2014    July           $11.80          $13.80
  2014    June           $13.80          $15.00
  2014     May           $14.80          $16.30
  2014   April           $16.00          $18.30
  2014   March           $18.30             n/a
 
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
