Japan May spot LNG prices fall to lowest in more than 2 years

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot cargoes for Japan, the world’s top buyer, fell to the lowest in May since the trade ministry started publishing figures more than two years ago, official data showed on Thursday.

The average price of spot LNG contracted in May fell by 10 cents from the previous month to $4.10 per mmBtu.

The average price of spot cargoes that arrived in Japan in May fell by $1.50 from a month earlier to $4.30 per mmBtu. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue)