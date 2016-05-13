Japan April spot LNG prices fall to lowest in more than 2 yrs

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot cargoes arriving in Japan in April fell to the lowest since the trade ministry started publishing figures more than two years ago, official data showed on Friday.

The average price for arriving cargoes of LNG fell by $1 from a month earlier to $5.80 per mmBtu in April. The average contract price for cargoes fell to $4.20 per mmBtu.

Japan is the world’s biggest LNG buyer.