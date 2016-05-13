FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan April spot LNG prices fall to lowest in more than 2 yrs
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 13, 2016 / 3:10 AM / a year ago

Japan April spot LNG prices fall to lowest in more than 2 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot cargoes arriving in Japan in April fell to the lowest since the trade ministry started publishing figures more than two years ago, official data showed on Friday.

The average price for arriving cargoes of LNG fell by $1 from a month earlier to $5.80 per mmBtu in April. The average contract price for cargoes fell to $4.20 per mmBtu.

Japan is the world’s biggest LNG buyer.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.