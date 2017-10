TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Japanese utility Kansai Electric Power Co said on Wednesday it has signed a contract to buy 500,000 tonnes per year (tpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for 15 years from January 2013.

The deal, which is in addition to an existing contract for 290,000 tpa, was signed with Qatargas 3, Japan’s second-biggest utility said in a statement. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)