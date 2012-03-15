UPDATE 1-S.Korea's February LNG imports surge 50 pct yr/yr

* Feb LNG imports at 4.66 mln T vs 3.11 mln T yr ago - customs

* Feb coal imports at 9.48 mln T, up 4 pct yr/yr - customs

* LNG stocks at nearly 70 pct of 3.8 mln T capacity -source (Adds details and quotes)

SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LNG imports surged 50 percent last month from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday, with comparisons being supported by a shift in the Lunar New Year holidays to January from February.

The country’s liquefied natural gas imports in March are expected to be similar to year-ago levels, a government source said, adding that the inventory in the world’s second-largest LNG buyer after Japan was “slightly higher than both a month and a year earlier”.

“March imports are seen to be similar to a year-before level as we expect to receive shipments under term deals without buying spot cargoes,” the government source, who declined to be identified as the source was not authorised to talk to media, told Reuters by phone.

South Korea imported 4.66 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas last month, compared to 3.11 million tonnes a year before, Korea Customs Service data showed.

The country’s January LNG imports fell 41 percent from a year earlier after building inventory via robust imports last December for winter demand.

The country’s current LNG inventory is at nearly 70 percent of the country’s storage capacity of 3.8 million tonnes, up from over 60 percent of capacity as of mid-February, according to the government source.

South Korea usually stores gas in the LNG form.

“We usually maintain our inventory level at over 60 percent levels at this time of the year for winter demand ... the current level is slightly higher than both a month and a year earlier,” the source said, without giving a year-ago figure.

Earlier the week, state-run Korea Gas Corp said domestic gas sales rose 25.5 percent year-on-year in February due to colder than usual temperatures and a stronger economy. The world’s biggest corporate buyer of LNG and South Korea’s sole wholesaler said that it sold 4.19 million tonnes of LNG equivalent.

The country’s February coal imports also rose, up 4 percent to 9.48 million tonnes from 9.13 million tonnes a year earlier, according to data from Korea Customs Service. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young and Eunhye Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)