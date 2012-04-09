FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-S.Korea KOMIPO to import $3.4 bln LNG from Swiss Vitol
April 9, 2012 / 3:26 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-S.Korea KOMIPO to import $3.4 bln LNG from Swiss Vitol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* To import 400,000 T/Y between 2015 and 2024

* Import volume equivalent to 17 pct of its use

* Can resell, increase volume by buyer’s option (Adds details)

SEOUL, April 9 (Reuters) - Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) said on Monday it had agreed to import $3.4 billion worth of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Vitol of Switzerland under a term contract.

The South Korean utility, fully owned by state-run Korea Electric Power Corp, will import 400,000 tonnes of LNG per year between 2015 and 2024, KOMIPO said in a statement.

The contracted annual import is equivalent to 17 percent of KOMIPO’s consumption in 2011 for its power generation, the statement said, adding the deal allows it to resell the gas to a third country or increase the import volume by a buyer’s option.

The import will replace the gas that KOMIPO used to buy from state-run Korea Gas Corp, the world’s largest corporate buyer of LNG, the statement added. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Sugita Katyal)

