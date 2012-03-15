FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea LNG stock at nearly 70 pct of storage capacity
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 15, 2012 / 1:10 AM / 6 years ago

S.Korea LNG stock at nearly 70 pct of storage capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - South Korea’s current inventory of liquefied natural gas (LNG) is nearly 70 percent of the country’s storage capacity of 3.8 million tonnes, up from over 60 percent of capacity as of mid-February, a government source said on Thursday.

The inventory is “slightly higher than both a month and a year earlier,” the source said, without giving a year ago figure. South Korea’s LNG imports surged by 50 percent in February from a year earlier, customs data showed earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by David Chance)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.