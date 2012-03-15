S.Korea LNG stock at nearly 70 pct of storage capacity

SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - South Korea’s current inventory of liquefied natural gas (LNG) is nearly 70 percent of the country’s storage capacity of 3.8 million tonnes, up from over 60 percent of capacity as of mid-February, a government source said on Thursday.

The inventory is “slightly higher than both a month and a year earlier,” the source said, without giving a year ago figure. South Korea’s LNG imports surged by 50 percent in February from a year earlier, customs data showed earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by David Chance)