FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gas tanker runs aground off Nigeria -traders
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2015 / 9:30 AM / 3 years ago

Gas tanker runs aground off Nigeria -traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker has run aground off Nigeria after taking on a cargo at the country’s Bonny Island export plant, two trading sources said.

The 165,000-cubic-metre-capacity Magellan Spirit tanker, owned by Teekay LNG Partners, ran aground trying to leave the port bound for South Korea, traders said.

Teekay could not be reached for immediate comment.

A trader said that the tanker is not expected to disrupt inbound or outbound tanker traffic from Bonny Island as it was not blocking the shipping channel.

But it remains to be seen how the cargo’s owner, trading house Vitol, will be affected. Traders said that Vitol might have to seek a replacement cargo on the open market.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.