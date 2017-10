TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s Osaka Gas Co said on Tuesday it and Chubu Electric Power Co have signed a contract with Texas-based Freeport LNG Development with an eye to importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the U.S. mainland.

The deal will give each of the two Japanese firms a right to output of 2.2 million tonnes of LNG a year, Osaka Gas said in a statement. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)