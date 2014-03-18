Malaysia's Petronas buys LNG cargoes in Galp Energia tender

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas has secured around 18 LNG cargoes of Nigerian origin from Portuguese utility Galp Energia in a recent tender, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Earlier this month Galp launched a tender to sell up to 30 LNG cargoes from Nigeria’s Bonny Island liquefaction plant over a period of five years, with 4-6 cargoes offered each year.

Petronas has won three years of that supply contract, equating to around 18 cargoes, the source said. It was not immediately clear which companies won the remaining cargoes. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)