FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
EU clears with conditions Microsoft's $26 bln buy of LinkedIn
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 3:41 PM / 9 months ago

EU clears with conditions Microsoft's $26 bln buy of LinkedIn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators cleared on Tuesday Microsoft's $26 billion bid for professional social network LinkedIn after the U.S. software company agreed to let LinkedIn rivals operate with Microsoft products.

To secure EU approval for its largest ever deal, Microsoft also pledged to allow computer makers the option of not installing LinkedIn on its Windows operating operating system and allowing users to remove it from Windows.

The European Commission said the concessions would preserve competition in Europe. Reuters had flagged the imminent EU approval on Nov. 23. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.