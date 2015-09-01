FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-LinkedIn rolls out overhauled messaging service
September 1, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-LinkedIn rolls out overhauled messaging service

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on revamped messaging service)

Sept 1 (Reuters) - LinkedIn Corp on Tuesday rolled out a revamped messaging service along the lines of modern chat apps, departing from its unpopular design that resembled email.

The new service will include features such as GIFs and stickers to add a "little extra personality" to user's chats, the company said in a blog post. (bit.ly/1KoRHYr)

The messaging service now has improved push and email notifications and messages are organized in a chat-style format with conversation threads akin to most messaging apps today such as Facebook Inc’s Messenger and WhatsApp.

LinkedIn, which operates the biggest social networking site for professionals, has started to roll out the new messaging service to English-language users accessing its platform via a desktop or through an app.

Users can also attach photos and documents to messages.

The company also said it was looking at offering voice and video calling with the messaging platform in the future.

LinkedIn plans to make the revamped messaging feature available in other languages in the coming weeks. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

