FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LinkedIn quarterly revenue jumps about 37 pct
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

LinkedIn quarterly revenue jumps about 37 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - LinkedIn Corp, the operator of the biggest social networking site for professionals, reported a 37.2 percent jump in quarterly revenue, mainly due to strength in its recruitment services business.

However, the net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $40.5 million, or 31 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $4.3 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $779.6 million from $568.3 million. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and AlanJohn Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.