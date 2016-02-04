FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 4, 2016 / 9:17 PM / 2 years ago

LinkedIn reports quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - LinkedIn Corp, the operator of the world’s biggest networking site for professionals, posted a quarterly loss, compared with year-earlier profit, hurt by higher costs.

LinkedIn reported a net loss of $8.4 million, or 6 cents per share, attributable to the company for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a net income of $3 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped about 34 percent to $861.9 million. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

