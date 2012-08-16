FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LN Metals shuts steel trading department-sources
#Basic Materials
August 16, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

Silvia Antonioli

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Uk-based metals trading firm LN Metals has closed its steel trading desk and does not plan to reopen it anytime soon, sources said.

“The steel desk was closed a few weeks ago not to be reopened,” a source at the company said, declining to add any details.

Directors of the privately-owned firm, a well-known player in base metals, minor metals and ferroalloys markets, were not available for comment.

In the last few months, a steep fall in prices and spiraling costs of financing have badly affected a number of steel producing and trading companies, some of which have disappeared.

Some market experts say smaller players will continue to suffer in the next couple of years, likely leading to a further reduction of the number of companies active in this sector. (Editing by David Holmes)

