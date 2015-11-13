Linn Energy issues debt swap to defend against falling oil

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Linn Energy LLC said on Friday it had agreed a debt exchange with private investors to reduce its financing costs and shore up its balance sheet in the face of collapsing commodity prices.

Houston-based Linn said it agreed to exchange $2 billion of unsecured senior notes for $1 billion of newly issued senior secured second lien notes as part of a series of private transactions expected to close on Nov. 20.

Reuters reported a likely debt deal on Thursday and identified Franklin Income Fund as one of the likely participants in the debt swap, which would allow it to jump the queue for repayment in the event of a Linn bankruptcy.

The deal would result in “a material debt reduction” and also improve its cash interest expense by approximately $16 million per year, Linn Chairman and CEO Mark Ellis said in a statement.

Linn, which suffered a 12 percent reduction in its reserve-based lending (RBL) in an October review of credit lines to exploration and production firms, had $10 billion of debt on Sept. 30.

Plunging oil prices have also squeezed debt-heavy energy producers. Oil prices suffered their biggest weekly drop in eight months on Friday, sliding to within $2 of a six-year low.

Barclays and Jefferies acted as financial advisors for the deal, the company said.