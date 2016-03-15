FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Linn Energy says bankruptcy may be "unavoidable"
March 15, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Linn Energy says bankruptcy may be "unavoidable"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. oil-and-gas producer Linn Energy LLC said a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing may be “unavoidable”.

Linn Energy, which has been struggling with a heavy debt burden, has engaged financial and legal advisers to analyze strategic alternatives, including refinancing through a private restructuring, the company said in the "risk factors" section of its annual regulatory filing on Tuesday. (bit.ly/22gWwvI) (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

