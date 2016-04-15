FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Linn Energy skips interest payments on new set of notes
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

Linn Energy skips interest payments on new set of notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Linn Energy LLC said it planned to skip interest payments on some of its senior notes due on Friday, after making bond payments that were deferred last month.

Linn Energy and its unit, Berry Petroleum Co LLC, planned to skip interest payments of a total of $58 million, due Friday and May 1, kicking off a 30-day grace period, the company said in a statement.

Linn said it paid off interest payments of about $60 million that were deferred on March 15, when the company said that bankruptcy may be unavoidable, after flagging substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.