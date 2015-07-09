TRLPC: US loan funds poised to keep outperforming corporate bond funds

NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. bank loan mutual funds outperformed corporate bond funds in the second quarter, and are expected to do so for the remainder of 2015, as investors are turning to shorter-term assets with global economic turmoil unfolding.

Floating-rate leveraged loans typically draw retail buyers when interest rates rise, and also have the advantage of ongoing demand that is surpassing supply, analysts and fund managers say.

U.S. syndicated loan issuance of about $517 billion in the second quarter was 13 percent below the year-ago pace due to regulatory parameters on high-risk lending and companies favoring cash and equity over debt to finance takeovers.

“Given the wildcards out there - the Fed decision, will a recession hit China - the bond market will have more chances to get whipsawed,” said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas Research. “I think loans will outperform high yield, which has been trending lower with stocks. Investors have treated loans differently and seem to give them a pass during volatile moments.”

Total returns for loan funds are up, and surpassing those for high yield, as well as investment grade bond funds this year, according to Lipper data.

“Their lower duration and more attractive yields will help loan funds outperform investment grade debt funds over the next two quarters, though I‘m skeptical they’ll see positive returns each step of the way,” said Tjornehoj.

DELIVERING RETURNS

Total returns averaged 0.56 percent for loan funds in the second quarter and 0.14 percent for high yield bond funds, Lipper said.

For the first half of the year, loan fund returns of 2.48 percent topped 2.29 percent for high yield bond funds.

The outperformance of loan funds widens when compared with investment grade corporate bond funds, where returns were down 1.64 percent in the second quarter and 0.02 percent in the first half.

“By most accounts, if you look at asset classes at the beginning of the year compared to today, loans are probably on a short list of things that have actually delivered what investors expected, returning about 3 percent at mid-year,” said Chris Remington, institutional portfolio manager at Eaton Vance. “That’s better than equities, high yield bonds and the vast majority of bondland in red ink”.

Retail investors are now gauging the fallout from China and Greece, as well as waiting for the Federal Reserve rate hikes before committing more heavily again to loan funds, analysts and fund managers say.

“The massive redemptions that occurred in 2014 and in the opening of 2015 have largely abated, and short-term rates haven’t started rising yet so increased retail buying hasn’t begun in earnest,” said Remington.

GOING WITH THE FLOW

Loan fund inflows have matched outflows in the second quarter, stemming an extended window of net withdrawals.

“Retail investment is flat, with reinvested interest offsetting modest outflows,” said John Fraser, managing partner of 3i Debt Management US.

Excluding exchange traded funds, loan funds had about $638 million of net withdrawals while investors pulled $2.2 billion from high yield bond funds, second quarter Lipper data says.

In the first quarter, loan funds lost a net $5.3 billion while high yield bond funds pulled in $6.5 billion.

Retail loan fund investors are in somewhat of a holding pattern, after withdrawing $36 billion during a 31-week streak that was interrupted in the first quarter.

There have been many false starts trying to pin down the timing of the first Fed rate hike, and many investors now await proof of the policy shift.

While economists expect at least one interest rate increase from the Fed this year, ripple effects on U.S. policy and debt trading from financial turmoil in Greece and in China will be closely monitored.

The Fed’s last policy meeting, in which it indicated one and possibly a second rate hike later this year, was held in June before Greece defaulted on its debt and China’s stock market plunged, Reuters noted on July 8. (Editing By Chris Mangham and Leela Parker)