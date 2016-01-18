FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Japan's JBIC, banks to loan $3.3 bln to UAE oil producer ADNOC
#Financials
January 18, 2016 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Japan's JBIC, banks to loan $3.3 bln to UAE oil producer ADNOC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, comment)

By Osamu Tsukimori

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) signed a loan agreement on Sunday with the United Arab Emirate’s state-owned oil company Abu Dhabi National Oil Co for up to $2.1 billion to help secure long-term oil supplies.

Seven other Japanese firms, including the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, will provide additional financing, taking the total loan amount to $3.3 billion, JBIC said in a statement on Monday.

The loans will help Japanese companies in their efforts to renew oil field concessions in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, of which 60 percent will expire in 2018, said JBIC. Japan relies on Abu Dhabi for about a quarter of total crude imports.

“Under such circumstances, the objective of this facility is to give indirect support towards the renewal of such offshore oil field concessions,” JBIC said.

JBIC and other Japanese banks have provided three other loan facilities to ADNOC since 2007.

The other co-financing firms are Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Citibank Japan Ltd, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc, and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
