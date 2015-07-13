TRLPC: Electronic messaging system for loan market set to be released

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - A final standard for an electronic messaging system that seeks to eliminate the use of faxes in the $840 billion U.S. leveraged loan market may be released as early as this week.

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) is preparing to release a final version of Financial products Markup Language (FpML) for loan servicing messages that communicate events between the agent bank and lender through the life cycle of the loan, including inventory holding positions and interest rate resets, according to Bhavik Katira, chief executive officer at consulting-firm TenDelta and chair of the ISDA loan FpML working group.

“If you can automatically process these events and then reduce manual labor there will be cleaner data then there is today because it’s not being transmitted by fax,” Katira said. “It’s clear, it’s structured and everyone has the same view. It will also lead to a lot of cost savings.”

Members of the leveraged loan market, which provides credit to non-investment grade borrowers such as retailer Dollar Tree Inc, are seeking to automate parts of the business that are communicated through fax and e-mail, and require manual data input, which can be costly and can lead to mistakes. It is also seeking to improve settlement times, which are significantly longer than the three days it takes to close a bond trade.

This version of FpML, which is expected to be released on July 15, “contains a major addition in the coverage for the syndicated loan asset class,” Karel Engelen, co-head of data, reporting and FpML at ISDA, said in an e-mailed statement. It “contains almost all major aspects of agent-lender communication for the purposes of asset servicing.”

A final version for a loan FpML standard related to settlement information exchanged between a bank arranging a loan and the two counterparties to the trade is expected to be released next year, Katira said. When this portion is adopted, removing many of the manual aspects of the loan market, it should help facilitate decreased settlement times, he said.

In the next version, the working group “will expand the FpML confirmation view to cover secondary market loan trading messages,” Engelen said.

It took 19.3 days, on average, last quarter to settle a leveraged loan, more than twice the seven days recommended by the New York-based Loan Syndications & Trading Association (LSTA), according to Markit data.

Loan settlement times are a concern of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is updating some of the rules related to registered funds and is considering making changes to liquidity management rules.

“If it takes over a month to settle, it is reasonable to wonder how the fund could possibly meet the seven day redemption requirement in the Investment Company Act in times of market stress,” SEC Commissioner Kara Stein said in a speech in Washington on June 15.

While these FpML versions are final, there is the ability to amend them going forward if issues arise, Katira said.

And then it will be onto the next part of the loan market.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Katira said of the FpML messages. “We haven’t even thought about the primary market, the syndication process or two-way communication between agent and lenders, like voting, so that’s a whole other part of the process we haven’t looked at.” (Editing By Lynn Adler and Jon Methven)