TRLPC: Leveraged loans, loan funds have upward momentum - Lipper

NEW YORK, April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. leveraged loans and bank loan mutual funds could build on the momentum gained in the first quarter, while lagging high-yield bonds as investors reach for yield in an ongoing low rate environment, according to Lipper.

The hemorrhaging that wiped out $36 billion of retail investor money from loan funds over 31 straight weeks was interrupted in the first quarter, with one week of inflows in February and moderation when outflows resumed.

Retail accounts are prepared to recommit to floating-rate loan products once it becomes blatantly clear that the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates, fund managers and analysts agree.

Wholehearted outflows that began one year ago, after a nearly two-year unbroken inflow streak, were triggered largely by rates staying stubbornly low longer than many market players anticipated.

The first Fed rate hike in nearly a decade is now widely expected later this year, perhaps as soon as June.

“It looks like loans have some momentum right now, and I‘m going to give them the benefit of the doubt,” Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas Research, said on a quarterly call on Wednesday.

After a volatile 2014, battered by factors including plummeting oil prices and regulatory pressures, loan fund investors “changed their minds in the first quarter,” he added.

Leveraged loans and loan funds “still have some structural headwinds, because we still have a very low rate environment,” Tjornehoj said. But the market “was probably oversold at the end of last year.”

While loan funds, excluding exchange traded funds, had net outflows of $5.3 billion in the first quarter, that is a stark difference from the $13 billion of outflows in the fourth quarter of last year, Lipper data show.

The reach for yield was clear in the outperformance of high-yield bond funds. These funds pulled in $6.5 billion in the first three months of the year, after roughly $6 billion in outflows the prior quarter.

Total returns were 1.9 percent for loan funds and 2.16 percent for high yield bond funds in the first three months of the year, Lipper said.

PROOF REQUIRED

“At this point we may have to see actual rate increases or the Fed be very transparent about near term rate increases before we see the inflows” into leveraged loan funds, said Joseph Lynch, co-portfolio manager of the Neuberger Berman Floating-Rate Income Fund in Chicago.

“However, outflows shouldn’t get any worse than they have been,” he said.

A relative dearth of new issuance in the loan arena is keeping the demand-supply imbalance alive and well.

Secondary market loan prices firmed through the first quarter, and are extending those gains in April, as buying from institutional investors including collateralized loan obligation funds outweighs the available supply.

The average bid in the SMi100, the 100 most widely held loans, closed at 98.95 on Wednesday, up from 97.75 at year-end.

New U.S. syndicated loan issues slid 27 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, and 40 percent from the prior quarter, according to Thomson Reuters LPC, because fewer companies refinanced debt and banks curbed deals that regulators consider riskiest.

Lower-rated companies tapped the leveraged loan market for about $126 billion in the quarter, a 57 percent plunge from a year earlier to a three-year low, with refinancing waning and regulatory constraints taking hold.

The overall supply slump came even as mergers and buyouts ramped up, particularly in the investment-grade sector.

Among first-quarter deals, larger buyout financings included specialty retailer PetSmart Inc’s $4.3 billion term loan and networking company Riverbed Technology Inc’s $1.625 billion term loan on the leveraged side, while an $18 billion bridge loan backing AbbVie Inc’s purchase of Pharmacyclics Inc infused investment grade supply. (Editing By Michelle Sierra and Jon Methven)