LPC: Growing loan pipeline suggests post-Labor Day M&A

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - A growing pipeline of deals buoyed by rising chief executive confidence, a stronger consensus about interest rate hikes and an abundance of available capital point to a post-Labor Day pickup in M&A-related leveraged loan issuance, according to bankers.

If borrowers were wary in the first half of the year, opting to hold off on acquisitions given an uncertain rate outlook and a series of market shocks that sent volatility rippling through the financial markets, looking ahead there is more clarity on the rest of the year and into 2017, in particular with respect to where the Federal Reserve will be over the next 6-9 months.

The technology sector, and the technology, media and telecommunications area more broadly, as well as the pharmaceuticals sector, are likely to lead the way on M&A.

"CEO confidence is high, which is the number one factor in getting M&A deals off the ground," said Jim Kuster, managing director and head of corporate M&A at Citizens Bank.

M&A volume probably will not exceed 2015 totals, but the second half should be improving. The availability of capital is quite strong and the capital markets are very liquid, added Kuster.

SUMMER LOVING

Robust investor demand that enabled issuers to nab highly favorable terms this summer should encourage borrowers to go to market with confidence after the first half proved a bumpy ride beginning last December when the Federal Reserve increased interest rates for the first time in nearly 10 years.

Just as the market was bouncing back, the UK surprised the world by voting to leave the European Union, which brought a return of uncertainty and sent markets downward. However, the decision tempered investor fears of a rapid increase in interest rates, bankers said.

Now bankers are hoping for a boost in volume, as the third quarter is looking lackluster about halfway through, posting just US$18.7bn of leveraged M&A volume, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. The third quarter of last year saw US$118.7bn of volume.

Leveraged M&A volume during the second quarter of 2016 totaled US$76.2bn, which was in line with the US$76.9bn seen last year.

The sell side is optimistic, and lenders are reporting more activity than usual in August, which is typically a quiet stretch for bankers ahead of summer's end.

"We've never been this busy in August," said one banker who works primarily on middle market sponsored deals. "We've never seen so much LBO activity in summer, and it bodes really well for the rest of the year."

This summer marked a refinancing bonanza. Borrowers flocked to the leveraged loan market to slash borrowing costs. An extended period of lower rates is likely to draw more issuers to the loan market to take advantage of favorable interest rates, but could also attract strategics looking to bolster growth through add-on acquisitions.

AUGUST BUYOUTS

Within the last month, at least three leveraged buyouts of over US$1bn have been announced with committed financing, which promises to boost M&A volume for loans as the year progresses. Kuster said private equity firms have a record amount of dry powder on hand to spend and are looking for places to invest.

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management announced July 25 that it lined up committed financing from four banks to back its US$1.6bn purchase of video rental kiosk owner Outerwall Inc.

Pharmaceutical research firm inVentiv netted US$2.65bn to support an investment by private equity firm Advent International that was announced August 1.

And banks agreed to back patient satisfaction survey firm Press Ganey's US$2.35bn buyout by Swedish private equity firm EQT with debt commitments. The deal was announced August 9.

The announcements come as leveraged issuers have seen investors rush to buy just about every new deal hitting the market, including junior debt.

Mixed martial arts franchise Ultimate Fighting Championship was able to switch a proposed US$500m bond offering backing its US$4bn buyout by private equity-backed talent agency WME-IMG to the loan market in late July.

The company added a US$425m second-lien loan to the credit facility backing the deal and upsized the first-lien loan to US$1.375bn from US$1.3bn as the deal was heavily oversubscribed. UFC was able to lower pricing twice on the second-lien loan to 750bp over Libor from initial guidance of 850bp over Libor. The first-lien loan priced at 400bp over Libor after being proposed in the 450bp-475bp range, too.

A lot of innovation is happening in the technology space and larger strategics are looking to build that innovation into platforms through acquisitions, said Kuster.

Also noteworthy, the oil and gas sector has so far turned out to be less favorable for M&A than many had anticipated, likely due to a lack of consensus between buyers and sellers on commodity prices as well as a lack of available credit in that space. (Reporting by Leela Parker Deo and Jonathan Schwarzberg. Editing by Chris Mangham.)