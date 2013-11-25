RLPC-Early refinacing wave raises concerns over 2014 activity

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The explosion of cut-price refinancing across Europe as top companies exploit near ideal borrowing conditions in a liquid loan market to refinance existing loans early is raising fears that the loan market could be cannibalising next year’s business.

Bankers are enjoying a busy end to the year but concern is rising over how much business will be left to do in 2014. This could leave the loan market even more reliant on unpredictable new-money M&A deals, which were few and far between in 2013.

“Deals that could have happened next year have been dragged forward as the market is strong, which cannibalises next year’s work,” a loan syndicate head said.

The $442.3 billion wave of early refinancing of 2014-16 maturities in the investment grade and leveraged loan markets has kept banks relatively busy in 2013 so far.

This leaves relatively little refinancing to tackle in 2014 when only $320 billion of Western European loans are due to mature, rising to $500 billion in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Europe’s top-rated companies are leading the early refinancing charge and taking advantage of fierce competition between banks to secure low priced refinancings of deals with 2014-16 maturities.

Companies with longer-dated maturities that tapped the market in the last 12 months have also amended existing deals to extend maturities and cut pricing to the bone in unpopular ‘A&E’ deals that save borrowers a set of fees.

“Banks are queuing up to slit their own throats to do these deals,” a senior banker said.

With banks pushing to book deals and chasing mandates to make budget this year, investment grade loan pricing has reverted to pre-crisis levels, attracting high quality borrowers back to the market for early refinancings.

Single A pricing of around 22.5 bps is still some way off historic lows, but low Libor rates are offering companies some of the most competitive borrowing rates ever. Some bankers think that loans could get cheaper yet and margins could hit historic lows in the next six months.

Oil major Shell is seeking a $6 billion loan to refinance an existing undrawn $5.1 billion facility that was due to mature in 2015. AA/Aa1 rated Shell is looking to pay just 12.5 bps on its new deal - the same level it paid on its financing in 2005.

Early refinancings for Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto , Norwegian aluminium company Norsk Hydro , German business software firm SAP and German utility E.ON have also seen pricing reduced substantially, while tenors have also been pushed out by five to seven years.

Steel company Arcelor-Mittal, French building materials firm Saint-Gobain, French utility EDF and French industrial gases company Air Liquide have also recently come back to the loan market to amend existing deals, extend maturities and slash pricing.

REPRISALS

In the leveraged market, the availability of loan and high-yield bond financing is encouraging companies to refinance and reprice existing loans and private equity firms to pay themselves dividends. While this is good business while it lasts, it will have an impact on next year’s business.

“Given the amount of repricings and dividend recapitalisations that have happened this year, the list of deals you can pitch on now is quite significantly lower and these types of opportunities will be less next year,” a leverage finance banker said.

Advent is taking a 230 million euro dividend out of Dutch medical supplier Mediq only nine months after buying it. The company has performed well but a dividend recap would not normally be on the agenda until 2014.

Carlyle bought UK roadside rescue business RAC in 2011 and paid itself a dividend in 2012. Carlyle is now seeking another dividend which removes all of its equity - a deal that would normally be expected in 18 months to two years bankers said.

Despite worries about next year’s pipeline, a highly liquid market and low pricing could finally convince borrowers to proceed with M&A deals after uncertainty in early 2013.

“Tight pricing and attractive terms makes issuers and sponsors understand that the market is strong, which in turn increases the likelihood of more deals getting done next year, including M&A,” the loan syndicate head said.

Banks hope that a recent strong uptick in European M&A may bring a new wave of event-driven deals. Several transactions are being underwritten over year-end with syndications scheduled for early next year.

Refinancing opportunities will still be around, even if substantial levels of M&A do not emerge next year - particularly if pricing falls further - but bankers could be chasing deals down the credit curve as stronger credits have already refinanced. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)