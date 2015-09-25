TRLPC: US loan fund inflows on hold as Fed keeps rates static

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s decision not to raise interest rates in mid-September will delay an anticipated upturn in demand for floating-rate bank loan mutual funds, analysts and portfolio managers said.

Investors have withdrawn a net US$10.9 billion so far this year from loan funds, including exchange traded funds (ETFs), after withdrawing US$23.9 billion in 2014, according to Lipper.

“I don’t have a very hopeful view for loan funds taking in money any time soon, and I think we’ll see more outflows,” said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at Lipper.

The volume of US loan fund assets under management has dropped by US$40bn to US$113bn from a high of US$153bn in April 2014, Lipper data shows.

Credit investors see floating-rate loans as a natural hedge against interest rate rises which hit fixed-income investments such as bonds. Cash flows into loan funds before prospective rate rises and ebbs when rates stay static or drop.

“The reason people got into loan funds was to protect themselves in a rising rate environment,” Tjornehoj said. “They were sold on that idea a couple of years ago, especially in 2013 when they came flooding in. They have since failed to see a rise in rates, and money has been pulled out month after month after month.”

The Fed decided not to raise interest rates for the first time in a decade on September 17, citing global economic risks, weak commodities and low US inflation. A widely expected swing to loan fund inflows in the fourth quarter after a rate hike is now also on hold as a result.

“There seems little that is going to change the modest outflows that appear likely to persist through the end of the year until there is some news for investors,” said Chris Remington, institutional portfolio manager at Eaton Vance.

HOLD ON

Retail investors have withdrawn money from loan funds for nine consecutive weeks from the week ending July 29 to the week ending Sept 23, reversing periodic inflows earlier this year when it seemed likely that the Fed would finally pull the trigger in September.

Many loan market players now expect rates to rise in the first quarter of 2016, but are not ruling out the possibility of policy tightening before year end.

“Now it’s debatable whether the Fed will even act in December,” Tjornehoj said.

Seventy two of 93 economists surveyed see the Fed hiking rates in December, which gives a 60 percent probability, according to a Reuters poll published September 22.

In a September 24 speech, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said she expects the central bank to begin raising rates later this year as long as inflation remains stable and the US economy is strong enough to boost employment, Reuters reported.

US economic prospects “generally appear solid,” she said.

Although the loan market is anticipating further net withdrawals, outflows should moderate, fund managers and analysts agree.

“If you still think rates are definitely going higher at some point in the near future, you will wait to throw a bunch of money into leveraged loans, and instead you stop taking as much money out,” said Brad Rogoff, head of credit strategy at Barclays.

Weekly net outflows of US$600 million to US$800 million in August have slowed to between US$138 million and US$350 million this month.

“We’ll likely see net out versus net in, but I don’t see any impetus for it to go either direction in a big way. The hotter money prone to leaving is probably gone already, and the moderation in the outflows from the summertime supports that view,” Remington said. (Editing By Tessa Walsh and Jon Methven)