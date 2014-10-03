RLPC-Airbus looks to amend and extend 3 bln euro loan

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - European aerospace group Airbus Group NV is looking to amend and extend its existing 3 billion euro ($3.75 billion) revolving credit facility that is due to mature in 2018, banking sources said.

A/A2/A- rated Airbus Group, previously European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company (EADS), is joining many other highly-rated European corporates that have decided to amend and extend their longer-dated credit facilities to improve terms and refresh maturities.

Airbus Group declined to comment.

EADS originally agreed the financing, which is for back-up purposes, in April 2011 via a group of 39 banks coordinated by BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland. The financing was for five-years with two one-year extension options.

The first extension option was exercised in April 2012 with the agreement of 38 banks and the second extension options was exercised in April 2013 with the agreement of 37 banks, leaving total commitments of 2.907 billion euros maturing in 2018.

The financing, which is covenant free, paid an initial margin of 37.5bp over Euribor, based on a ratings grid. (1 US dollar = 0.7994 euro) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)