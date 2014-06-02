RLPC-BAT completes 3 bln stg loan refinancing

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco has refinanced its core banking revolving credit facility with a new 3 billion pound ($5.03 billion) syndicated loan facility.

“As part of the usual renewal process and taking into account the favourable bank loan markets British American Tobacco has just completed the renewal of the group’s revolving credit facility,” a BAT spokesperson said.

The new financing replaces a 2 billion pound facility that was due to mature in December 2015.

The financing has been increased to match the growth of BAT’s business and the reduction in locally raised credit facilities. The larger financing also allows for an increase in the use of commercial paper for which the facility provides a backstop, BAT said.

BAT’s previous facility was self-arranged in December 2010 via coordinating banks Barclays and HSBC Bank. That undrawn financing was provided by a group of 22 banks.

A-/A3 rated BAT is taking advantage of competitive loan market conditions to refinance on improved terms. BAT’s previous facility paid around 65 basis points (bps) over Libor, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Average investment-grade pricing has fallen sharply since last year. Average pricing for Single A rated companies is 25bp, according to the data, so BAT can expect to book a sizeable saving on the new facility. ($1 = 0.5962 British Pounds) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)